Conversations

“Rebels with a Cause: Reimagining Boys, Ourselves, and Our Cultures.”

By Dan Skinner
Published August 2, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Dr. Niobe Way talks with host Dan Skinner about “Rebels with a Cause: Reimagining Boys, Ourselves, and Our Cultures.” For nearly 40 years, NYU developmental psychologist Dr. Niobe Way has been conducting groundbreaking research with teenagers, particularly boys and young men from diverse backgrounds. Her work focuses on social and emotional development and how cultural ideologies shape child development. She’s a recognized expert regarding friendships, loneliness, teenagers, gender stereotypes, masculinity, and the roots of violence.

Tags
Conversations Non-Fictionsociologyculture
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
Dan Skinner
