On this edition of Conversations, James Parker talks with host Dan Skinner about “Get Me Through the Next 5 Minutes: Odes to Being Alive.” The odes are humorous yet thoughtful observations about memories and moments from everyday life. Is there an ode in you Parker is a staff writer for “The Atlantic.” Since 2011, he has run the Black Seed Writer Group – a weekly work for homeless, transitional, and recently housed writers – and edited “The Pilgrim,” a literary magazine from the homeless community of downtown Boston.