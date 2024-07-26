We may not be as divided as you think. On this edition of Conversations, Diana McLain Smith talks with host Dan Skinner about “Remaking the Space Between Us – How Citizens Can Work Together to Build a Better Future for All.” Smith has spent over 35 years helping organizations transform intergroup conflict into a powerful force for change. Her groundbreaking “Leading Through Relationships” approach has been used by thousands of teams and organizations around the world. Her previous books include “Divide Or Conquer” and “The Elephant in the Room.”