© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

“The Black Joy Project: A Literary and Visual Love Letter to How We Thrive”

By Dan Skinner
Published July 22, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Kleaver Cruz talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Black Joy Project: A Literary and Visual Love Letter to How We Thrive.” Cruz (they/them) is a Black, queer, Dominican-American writer and educator from New York City. Cruz is the creator of “The Black Joy Project,” a digital and real-world affirmation that Black Joy is resistance. The book is an extension of the project. It explores the many meanings of Black Joy and the role it plays in resistance, community building, harmony, healing and more. The book features photos and artworks that speak to Black Joy.

Tags
Conversations Non-FictionAfrican-Americanculture
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes