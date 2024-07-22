On this edition of Conversations, Kleaver Cruz talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Black Joy Project: A Literary and Visual Love Letter to How We Thrive.” Cruz (they/them) is a Black, queer, Dominican-American writer and educator from New York City. Cruz is the creator of “The Black Joy Project,” a digital and real-world affirmation that Black Joy is resistance. The book is an extension of the project. It explores the many meanings of Black Joy and the role it plays in resistance, community building, harmony, healing and more. The book features photos and artworks that speak to Black Joy.