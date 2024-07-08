© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“Ben & Me – In Search of a Founder’s Formula for a Long and Useful Life”

By Dan Skinner
Published July 8, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Eric Weiner talks with host Dan Skinner about “Ben & Me – In Search of a Founder’s Formula for a Long and Useful Life.” Weiner is “New York Times” bestselling author whose previous books include “The Geography of Bliss,” “The Geography of Genius,” “Man Seeks God,” and “The Socrates Express.” Among his many credits his is a former international correspondent for NPR and his writing has appeared in many national publications.

Tags
Conversations Non-FictionhistorySelf-Improvement
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
