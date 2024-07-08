On this edition of Conversations, Eric Weiner talks with host Dan Skinner about “Ben & Me – In Search of a Founder’s Formula for a Long and Useful Life.” Weiner is “New York Times” bestselling author whose previous books include “The Geography of Bliss,” “The Geography of Genius,” “Man Seeks God,” and “The Socrates Express.” Among his many credits his is a former international correspondent for NPR and his writing has appeared in many national publications.

