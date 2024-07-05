On this edition of Conversations, Larry Tye talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Jazzmen – How Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, and Count Basie Transformed America.” Larry Tye is the New York Times bestselling author of “Bobby Kennedy,” “Satchel,” “Demagogue,” “Superman,” “The Father of Spin,” and “Rising from the Rails,” among others. His book chronicles the "off stage" life of these three jazz legends and how through their music they championed civil rights.

