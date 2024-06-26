© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

"Louder Than Words" - A Young Adult Novel about Gossip, Art, and Second Chances

By Dan Skinner
Published June 26, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations Ashley Woodfolk and Lexi Underwood join host Dan Skinner to talk about the Young Adult novel they co-authored, “Louder Than Words.” Ashley Woodfolk is a New York Times bestselling author whose previous Young Adult novels include “The Beauty That Remains,” “When You Were Everything,” “Blackout” and the “Flyy Girls” series. Lexi Underwood is an actress, singer, filmmaker, and changemaker. She is best known for her roles in “Little Fires Everywhere,” “The First Lady,” And “Sneakerella.” In 2018, she founded her production company, Ultimate Dreamer Productions, and made her directorial debut with the docu-short, “We the Voices of Gen-Z.”

Tags
Conversations Young Adult Fiction
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes