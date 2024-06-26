"Louder Than Words" - A Young Adult Novel about Gossip, Art, and Second Chances

On this edition of Conversations Ashley Woodfolk and Lexi Underwood join host Dan Skinner to talk about the Young Adult novel they co-authored, “Louder Than Words.” Ashley Woodfolk is a New York Times bestselling author whose previous Young Adult novels include “The Beauty That Remains,” “When You Were Everything,” “Blackout” and the “Flyy Girls” series. Lexi Underwood is an actress, singer, filmmaker, and changemaker. She is best known for her roles in “Little Fires Everywhere,” “The First Lady,” And “Sneakerella.” In 2018, she founded her production company, Ultimate Dreamer Productions, and made her directorial debut with the docu-short, “We the Voices of Gen-Z.”