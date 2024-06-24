On this edition of Conversations, Dean Klinkenberg talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Wild Mississippi: A State-By-State Guide to the River’s Natural Wonders.” Klinkenberg is a St. Louis-based writer, who has focused much of his writing and research on the Mississippi River. He has driven virtually all the Great River Road, hiked and canoed the river on multi-day expeditions, and cruised on the American Queen steamboat as a guest lecturer.