Conversations

"The Wild Mississippi: A State-By-State Guide to the River’s Natural Wonders”

By Dan Skinner
Published June 24, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Dean Klinkenberg talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Wild Mississippi: A State-By-State Guide to the River’s Natural Wonders.” Klinkenberg is a St. Louis-based writer, who has focused much of his writing and research on the Mississippi River. He has driven virtually all the Great River Road, hiked and canoed the river on multi-day expeditions, and cruised on the American Queen steamboat as a guest lecturer.

Conversations Non-Fictionnatureecological
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
