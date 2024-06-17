On this edition of Conversations, Tom Seeman talks with host Dan Skinner about about his memoir, “Animals I Want to See: A Memoir of Growing Up in the Projects and Defying the Odds.” Seeman grew up in a family of fourteen on welfare and food stamps in the projects of Toledo, Ohio, and went on to own and lead several businesses. He earned his B.A. in Economics from Yale, before going on to earn his Juris Doctor at Harvard Law. Among his many public service endeavors, he funded a scholarship that actively seeks disadvantaged students to attend the same high school in Toledo that generously gave him a scholarship and that he credits for helping him fulfill his dream of attending a top college.