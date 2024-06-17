© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

“Animals I Want to See: A Memoir of Growing Up in the Projects and Defying the Odds"

By Dan Skinner
Published June 17, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Tom Seeman talks with host Dan Skinner about about his memoir, “Animals I Want to See: A Memoir of Growing Up in the Projects and Defying the Odds.” Seeman grew up in a family of fourteen on welfare and food stamps in the projects of Toledo, Ohio, and went on to own and lead several businesses. He earned his B.A. in Economics from Yale, before going on to earn his Juris Doctor at Harvard Law. Among his many public service endeavors, he funded a scholarship that actively seeks disadvantaged students to attend the same high school in Toledo that generously gave him a scholarship and that he credits for helping him fulfill his dream of attending a top college.

Tags
Conversations Non-FictionMemoir
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes