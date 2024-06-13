© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"There are Dads Way Worse Than You – Unimpeachable Evidence of Your Excellence as a Father”

By Dan Skinner
Published June 13, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

Just in time for Father's Day, a humorous book designed to remind Fathers that no one is perfect, so don't be so hard on yourself. On this edition of Conversations, Glenn Boozan talks with host Dan Skinner about "There are Dads Way Worse Than You – Unimpeachable Evidence of Your Excellence as a Father.” It’s a follow up to her bestselling “There are Moms Way Worse Than You.” Boozan is an Emmy nominated comedy writer and New York Times bestselling author. Her credits include writing for Conan, Sarah Silverman, The Onion, Comedy Central and MTV.

Conversations HumorFatherhood
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
