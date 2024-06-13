Just in time for Father's Day, a humorous book designed to remind Fathers that no one is perfect, so don't be so hard on yourself. On this edition of Conversations, Glenn Boozan talks with host Dan Skinner about "There are Dads Way Worse Than You – Unimpeachable Evidence of Your Excellence as a Father.” It’s a follow up to her bestselling “There are Moms Way Worse Than You.” Boozan is an Emmy nominated comedy writer and New York Times bestselling author. Her credits include writing for Conan, Sarah Silverman, The Onion, Comedy Central and MTV.