"The Downloaded" - A Conversation About the Novel's Plot and the Science Behind It

On this edition of Conversations, Robert J. Sawyer talks with host Dan Skinner about his 25th novel, "The Downloaded." Sawyer is one of only eight writers in history (and the only Canadian) to win all three of the science-fiction field’s top honors for best novel of the year. Those awards include the Nebula Award, the Hugo Award, the John W. Campbell Memorial Award, the Robert A. Heinlein Award, and more Aurora Awards than anyone else in history.

