© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

"What if Fungi Win?" - A Look at the Historic, Beneficial, and Deadly Impacts of Fungi

By Dan Skinner
Published June 10, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Dr. Arturo Casadevall talks with host Dan Skinner about "What if Fungi Win?" Dr. Casadevall is an epidemiologist, professor, and inventor. He is the chair of the Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology at Johns Hopkins School of Public Health. He notes that while fungi provide up with many things necessary in our lives, it also poses a threat to humanity, which underscores the importance of studying it.

Tags
Conversations Non-Fictionmedical researchnature
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes