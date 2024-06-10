"What if Fungi Win?" - A Look at the Historic, Beneficial, and Deadly Impacts of Fungi

On this edition of Conversations, Dr. Arturo Casadevall talks with host Dan Skinner about "What if Fungi Win?" Dr. Casadevall is an epidemiologist, professor, and inventor. He is the chair of the Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology at Johns Hopkins School of Public Health. He notes that while fungi provide up with many things necessary in our lives, it also poses a threat to humanity, which underscores the importance of studying it.

