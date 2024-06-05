“Beastly Beauty” - A Feminist Retelling of “Beauty and the Beast”

On this edition of Conversatins, Jennifer Donnelly talks with host Dan Skinner about “Beastly Beauty,” a retelling of the classic “Beauty and the Beast” story from a feminist perspective. In this version the beauty is a young man and the beast is a young woman. Donnelly is a bestselling author whose 13 previous books include “A Northern Light,” “Revolution,” and “Lost in a Book,” as well as many other books for young readers. Her books for adults also include "The Tea Rose" series.

