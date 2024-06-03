© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“Live to Ride: Finding Joy and Meaning on a Bicycle”

By Dan Skinner
Published June 3, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations Peter Flax talks with host Dan Skinner about “Live to Ride: Finding Joy and Meaning on a Bicycle.” Flax is a Los Angeles–based writer and editor who has covered sports, adventure, and culture for over 30 years. A lifelong cyclist, Flax has written about bike culture—with a focus on advocacy, racing, and the beauty of the lifestyle. He’s the former editor in chief of Bicycling, the largest bike-related magazine in the world, and the current US editor-in-chief of The Red Bulletin, an active lifestyle magazine. Since moving to Los Angeles a decade ago, he has commuted exclusively on his bike, pedaling nearly 100,000 miles to and from his job.

