Conversations

“Solving the Climate Crisis: Frontline Reports from the Race to Save the Earth”

By Dan Skinner
Published May 27, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, John J. Berger talks with host Dan Skinner about “Solving the Climate Crisis: Frontline Reports from the Race to Save the Earth.” Berger is an environmental science and policy specialist, and a Senior Research Fellow at The Pacific Institute. He has written over 100 articles on climate change and transitioning to clean energy for numerous publications including “Scientific American,” the “Los Angeles Times,” and the “Boston Globe.” He has also served as a consultant to the National Research Council of the National Academy of Sciences, as well as corporations, utilities, and the U.S. Congress.

Conversations Non-Fictionenvironmentclimate change
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
