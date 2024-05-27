On this edition of Conversations, John J. Berger talks with host Dan Skinner about “Solving the Climate Crisis: Frontline Reports from the Race to Save the Earth.” Berger is an environmental science and policy specialist, and a Senior Research Fellow at The Pacific Institute. He has written over 100 articles on climate change and transitioning to clean energy for numerous publications including “Scientific American,” the “Los Angeles Times,” and the “Boston Globe.” He has also served as a consultant to the National Research Council of the National Academy of Sciences, as well as corporations, utilities, and the U.S. Congress.