"Ultraviolet" - A Middle-Grade Novel about First Love and Heartbreak

On this edition of Conversations, Aida Salazar talks with host Dan Skinner about her middle-grade novel, "Ultraviolet." Written in verse, it is a story of first love, heartbreak, and a boy coming of age while learning to understand and control his emotions. Aida Salazar is an award-winning author and arts activist whose writings for adults and children explore issues of identity and social justice. She is the author of the middle-grade verse novels “The Moon Within,” “Land of the Cranes,” the picture book anthology, “In the Spirit of a Dream,” and the picture book biography “Jovita Wore Pants: The Story of a Mexican Freedom Fighter.”