Conversations

“Make Your Mark, Make a Difference – A Kid’s Guide to Standing Up for People, Animals, and the Planet”

By Dan Skinner
Published May 13, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Joan Marie Galat talks with host Dan Skinner about “Make Your Mark, Make a Difference – A Kid’s Guide to Standing Up for People, Animals, and the Planet.” Galat is an internationally award-winning author of more than twenty-five books for young readers, including “Dark Matters: Nature’s Reaction to Light Pollution,” and “Too Much Trash: How Litter Is Hurting Animals.” She is known for presenting complex information to young readers in approachable and engaging ways.

Conversations Non-Fictionactivism
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
