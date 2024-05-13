On this edition of Conversations, Joan Marie Galat talks with host Dan Skinner about “Make Your Mark, Make a Difference – A Kid’s Guide to Standing Up for People, Animals, and the Planet.” Galat is an internationally award-winning author of more than twenty-five books for young readers, including “Dark Matters: Nature’s Reaction to Light Pollution,” and “Too Much Trash: How Litter Is Hurting Animals.” She is known for presenting complex information to young readers in approachable and engaging ways.