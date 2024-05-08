© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“The Luminous Life of Lucy Landry” - A Middle-Grade Novel Set in a Lighthouse

By Dan Skinner
Published May 8, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Anna Rose Johnson talks with host Dan Skinner about her latest middle-grade novel, “The Luminous Life of Lucy Landry.” Johnson is an author, journalist, and blogger with a passion for historical fiction, the native experience, and writing for children. Her debut novel, “Star That Always Stays” was selected by NPR as a best book of the year. This novel, set in 1912, is about an orphaned 11-year-old Ojibwe girl who goes to live with a foster family in a lighthouse on Lake Superior.

Tags
Native American
