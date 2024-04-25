CNN's Chief Climate Correspondent Bill Weir joins host Dan Skinner to talk about "Life as We Know It (Can Be): Stories of People, Climate, and Hope in a Changing World.” Weir is a veteran anchor, writer, producer, and host who came to CNN in 2013 after a decade of award-winning journalism at ABC News. In his network career, Weir reported from all 50 states and more than 100 countries, covering breaking news and uncovering global trends.