Conversations

"Life as We Know It (Can Be): Stories of People, Climate, and Hope in a Changing World”

By Dan Skinner
Published April 25, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

CNN's Chief Climate Correspondent Bill Weir joins host Dan Skinner to talk about "Life as We Know It (Can Be): Stories of People, Climate, and Hope in a Changing World.” Weir is a veteran anchor, writer, producer, and host who came to CNN in 2013 after a decade of award-winning journalism at ABC News. In his network career, Weir reported from all 50 states and more than 100 countries, covering breaking news and uncovering global trends.

Conversations Non-Fictionclimate change
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
