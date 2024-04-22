© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“Purpose: What Evolution and Human Nature Imply”

By Dan Skinner
Published April 22, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

Is there a conflict between what science and religion have to say about the purpose and meaning of life? On this edition of Conversations, Samuel T. Wilkinson talks with host Dan Skinner about “Purpose: What Evolution and Human Nature Imply.” Is there a conflict between what science and religion have to say about the purpose and meaning of life? Wilkinson is Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at Yale University, where he also serves as Associate Director of the Yale Depression Research Program. He received his MD from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. He has been the recipient of many awards, including Top Advancements & Breakthroughs from the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation.

