© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

“You’re Not Done Yet: Parenting Young Adults in an Age of Uncertainty"

By Dan Skinner
Published April 18, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Dr. Anthony Rostain talks with host Dan Skinner about “You’re Not Done Yet: Parenting Young Adults in an Age of Uncertainty," which he co-authored with B. Janet Hibbs. Rostain is a nationally recognized expert in child and adolescent psychiatry. He is the Chair and Chief of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health at Cooper University Health Care, and Professor of Psychiatry and Pediatrics at Cooper University Medical School of Rowan University. He has co-authored two books on adults with ADHD and he’s the co-author of “The Stressed Years of Their Lives” with B. Janet Hibbs.

Tags
Conversations Non-FictionParenting
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes