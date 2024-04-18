On this edition of Conversations, Dr. Anthony Rostain talks with host Dan Skinner about “You’re Not Done Yet: Parenting Young Adults in an Age of Uncertainty," which he co-authored with B. Janet Hibbs. Rostain is a nationally recognized expert in child and adolescent psychiatry. He is the Chair and Chief of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health at Cooper University Health Care, and Professor of Psychiatry and Pediatrics at Cooper University Medical School of Rowan University. He has co-authored two books on adults with ADHD and he’s the co-author of “The Stressed Years of Their Lives” with B. Janet Hibbs.