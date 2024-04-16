"I Hate Hamlet" - April 19-28th at Theatre Lawrence

On this edition of Conversations, Jamie Ulmer talks with host Dan Skinner about the Theatre Lawrence production of the comedy "I Hate Hamlet." When a TV actor moves to New York to play Hamlet, he has two problems. He hates Hamlet, and when he moves into the late actor John Barrymore's apartment, he is hilariously haunted by Barrymore's ghost. Ulmer is directing the theatre’s production of “I Hate Hamlet,” which opens on April 19th and runs through the 28th. Ulmer is the Executive Director of Theatre Lawrence.