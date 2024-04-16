© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

"I Hate Hamlet" - April 19-28th at Theatre Lawrence

By Dan Skinner
Published April 16, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Jamie Ulmer talks with host Dan Skinner about the Theatre Lawrence production of the comedy "I Hate Hamlet." When a TV actor moves to New York to play Hamlet, he has two problems. He hates Hamlet, and when he moves into the late actor John Barrymore's apartment, he is hilariously haunted by Barrymore's ghost. Ulmer is directing the theatre’s production of “I Hate Hamlet,” which opens on April 19th and runs through the 28th. Ulmer is the Executive Director of Theatre Lawrence.

Tags
Conversations Theatre LawrenceLawrence arts and culture
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes