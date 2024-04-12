On this edition of Conversations, Edda Fields-Black talks with host Dan Skinner about “Combee: Harriet Tubman, the Combahee River Raid, and Black Freedom During the Civil War.” In addition to being an author, Edda Fields-Black teaches history at Carnegie Mellon University. She has been a consultant at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, the International African American Museum, and the Senator John Heinz History Center.