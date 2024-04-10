© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“Stories of the Islands” - A Middle-Grade Graphic Novel

By Dan Skinner
Published April 10, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Converstions, Clar Angkasa talks with host Dan Skinner about her middle-grade graphic novel, “Stories of the Islands.” Angkasa was born and raised in Jakarta, Indonesia, and graduated from the Rhode Island School of Design with a BFA in Illustration. She is an award-winning illustrator, animator, and comic artist, who draws inspiration from stories, nature, and wholesome people. For this graphic novel, she chose three Indonesian folktales, and rewrote them to feature strong female characters. After all, why should a female character wait for a Prince to save her when she can save herself?

Conversations FictionfolkloreMiddle Grade FictionGraphic Novel
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
