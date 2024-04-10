“Stories of the Islands” - A Middle-Grade Graphic Novel

On this edition of Converstions, Clar Angkasa talks with host Dan Skinner about her middle-grade graphic novel, “Stories of the Islands.” Angkasa was born and raised in Jakarta, Indonesia, and graduated from the Rhode Island School of Design with a BFA in Illustration. She is an award-winning illustrator, animator, and comic artist, who draws inspiration from stories, nature, and wholesome people. For this graphic novel, she chose three Indonesian folktales, and rewrote them to feature strong female characters. After all, why should a female character wait for a Prince to save her when she can save herself?