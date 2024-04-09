"Still See You Everywhere" by Lisa Gardner

On this edition of Conversations, Lisa Gardner talks with host Dan Skinner about "Still See You Everywhere." It's her 28th book, and the third to feature the character Frankie Elkin. In this thriller novel, Frankie is called upon to find the missing sister of a female serial killer known as the "Beautiful Butcher." Gardner is an award-winning and #1 New York Times bestselling thriller novelist with over 30 million copies of her books in print worldwide. A self-described research junkie, Lisa has transformed her interest in police procedure and criminal minds into a streak of internationally acclaimed novels.