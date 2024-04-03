“The Encanto’s Daughter” - A Young Adult Fantasy Novel
On this edition of Conversations, Melissa de la Cruz talks with host Dan Skinner about her latest Young Adult novel, “The Encanto’s Daughter.” The book is the first of a two part series about a teenage girl who is half human, half fairy, who is heir to the throne of a magical kingdom of Birigan. Melissa is an internationally best-selling author of books for readers of all ages. Here previous books include the “Blue Blood” series, Disney’s “Descendants” novels, the “Witches of East End” series, and many more.