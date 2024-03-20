© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“The Selkie’s Daughter” - A Middle Grade Fantasy Novel Based on Celtic Mythology

By Dan Skinner
Published March 20, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Linda Crotta Brennan talks with host Dan Skinner about her debut middle grade fantasy novel, “The Selkie’s Daughter.” The tale is based on Celtic mythology about the Great Selkie. It is about a brave young girl who learns to embrace her heritage in order to save her village. Brennan is the award-winning author of over twenty non-fiction books for young readers, including “When Rivers Burned: The Earth Day Story” and “The Black Regiment of the American Revolution.”

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
