“The Selkie’s Daughter” - A Middle Grade Fantasy Novel Based on Celtic Mythology

On this edition of Conversations, Linda Crotta Brennan talks with host Dan Skinner about her debut middle grade fantasy novel, “The Selkie’s Daughter.” The tale is based on Celtic mythology about the Great Selkie. It is about a brave young girl who learns to embrace her heritage in order to save her village. Brennan is the award-winning author of over twenty non-fiction books for young readers, including “When Rivers Burned: The Earth Day Story” and “The Black Regiment of the American Revolution.”