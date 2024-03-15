On this edition of Conversations, Caroline Paul talks with host Dan Skinner about “Tough Broad: From Boogie Boarding to Wing Walking – How Outdoor Adventure Improves our Lives as We Age.” Paul talks about the negative messages society sends women about their ability to engage in outdoor adventures and the value of being in nature. She is a bestselling author whose previous books include “The Gutsy Girl: Escapades for Your Life of Epic Adventure,” “Lost Cat: A True Story of Love, Desperation, and GPS Technology,” and the novel “East Wind, Rain” among other books.