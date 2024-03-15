© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

“Tough Broad: From Boogie Boarding to Wing Walking – How Outdoor Adventure Improves our Lives as We Age”

By Dan Skinner
Published March 15, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Caroline Paul talks with host Dan Skinner about “Tough Broad: From Boogie Boarding to Wing Walking – How Outdoor Adventure Improves our Lives as We Age.” Paul talks about the negative messages society sends women about their ability to engage in outdoor adventures and the value of being in nature. She is a bestselling author whose previous books include “The Gutsy Girl: Escapades for Your Life of Epic Adventure,” “Lost Cat: A True Story of Love, Desperation, and GPS Technology,” and the novel “East Wind, Rain” among other books.

Tags
Conversations Non-Fictionagingwomen's health
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes