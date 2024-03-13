© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"A Grave Robbery" - A Mystery Novel Set in the Victorian Era

By Dan Skinner
Published March 13, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Deanna Raybourn talks with host Dan Skinner about about the 9th book in her Veronica Speedwell Victorian mystery series, “A Grave Robbery.” Raybourn is the New York Times bestselling author of the novel “Killers of a Certain Age,” as well as several book series, including the Lady Julia Grey Mysteries, and the Veronica Speedwell mystery series. She discusses the challenges of writing a novel set in Victorian times and the real life inspiration for Veronica Speedwell.

