"The Atlas Maneuver" - Steve Berry's 18th Novel to Feature Cotton Malone

On this edition of Conversations, Steve Berry talks with host Dan Skinner about "The Atlas Maneuver," his 18th novel to feature the character Cotton Malone. The plot involves buried gold in 1945 and its connection to a present day international financial threat involving cryptocurrency. Berry is the New York Times and #1 internationally bestselling author of eighteen Cotton Malone novels, five stand-alone thrillers, two Luke Daniels adventures, and several works of short fiction.