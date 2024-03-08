© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"The Atlas Maneuver" - Steve Berry's 18th Novel to Feature Cotton Malone

By Dan Skinner
Published March 8, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, Steve Berry talks with host Dan Skinner about "The Atlas Maneuver," his 18th novel to feature the character Cotton Malone. The plot involves buried gold in 1945 and its connection to a present day international financial threat involving cryptocurrency. Berry is the New York Times and #1 internationally bestselling author of eighteen Cotton Malone novels, five stand-alone thrillers, two Luke Daniels adventures, and several works of short fiction.

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
