On this edition of Conversations, Tiffany Jewell talks with host Dan Skinner about "Everything I Learned About Racism I Learned in School.” Jewell is the Black biracial #1 New York Times bestselling and #1 Indie bestselling author of “This Book Is Anti-Racist” and “The Antiracist Kid.” She is also an anti-bias antiracist educator who has been working with children and families for two decades.