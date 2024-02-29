"The Chaos Agent" - The 13th Novel to Feature "The Gray Man"
On this episode of Conversations Mark Greaney talks with host Dan Skinner about "The Chaos Agent," the 13th novel to feature "The Gray Man," Court Gentry. Greaney has a degree in international relations and political science. In his research for his best-selling “Gray Man” novels, he traveled to more than thirty-five countries and trained alongside military and law enforcement in the use of firearms, battlefield medicine, and close-range combative tactics.