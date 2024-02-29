© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"The Chaos Agent" - The 13th Novel to Feature "The Gray Man"

By Dan Skinner
Published February 29, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST

On this episode of Conversations Mark Greaney talks with host Dan Skinner about "The Chaos Agent," the 13th novel to feature "The Gray Man," Court Gentry. Greaney has a degree in international relations and political science. In his research for his best-selling “Gray Man” novels, he traveled to more than thirty-five countries and trained alongside military and law enforcement in the use of firearms, battlefield medicine, and close-range combative tactics.

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
