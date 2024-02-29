On this episode of Conversations Mark Greaney talks with host Dan Skinner about "The Chaos Agent," the 13th novel to feature "The Gray Man," Court Gentry. Greaney has a degree in international relations and political science. In his research for his best-selling “Gray Man” novels, he traveled to more than thirty-five countries and trained alongside military and law enforcement in the use of firearms, battlefield medicine, and close-range combative tactics.