On this edition of Conversations, Dr. Hannah Durkin joins host Dan Skinner to talk about “The Survivors of the Clotilda: The Lost Stories of the Last Captives of the American Slave Trade.” Dr. Durkin is a historian specializing in transatlantic slavery and African diasporic art and culture. She holds a Ph.D. in American Studies from the University of Nottingham and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from Leeds Trinity University. Among her many other credits, she also serves as an advisor to the History Museum of Mobile, which is working to memorialize the Clotilda survivors.

