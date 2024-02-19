© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

“The Survivors of the Clotilda: The Lost Stories of the Last Captives of the American Slave Trade"

By Dan Skinner
Published February 19, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, Dr. Hannah Durkin joins host Dan Skinner to talk about “The Survivors of the Clotilda: The Lost Stories of the Last Captives of the American Slave Trade.” Dr. Durkin is a historian specializing in transatlantic slavery and African diasporic art and culture. She holds a Ph.D. in American Studies from the University of Nottingham and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from Leeds Trinity University. Among her many other credits, she also serves as an advisor to the History Museum of Mobile, which is working to memorialize the Clotilda survivors.

Tags
Conversations Non-FictionAmerican Historyslavery
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes