On this edition of Conversations, Amy Friedman talks with host Dan Skinner about "Advice to 9th Graders: Stories, Poetry, Art & Other Wisdom." Friedman is an author and criminal justice activist. She launched POPS the Club, with her husband, Dennis Danziger, a writer and high school teacher, in 2013. They created it as an inclusive space for youth who have been stigmatized and silenced by their experiences with the prison system. In 2023, The Pathfinder Network assumed responsibility for the operations and management of all POPS the Club programming around the country. We’ll learn about the work they do ahead.