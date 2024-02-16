© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"Advice to 9th Graders: Stories, Poetry, Art & Other Wisdom"

By Dan Skinner
Published February 16, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, Amy Friedman talks with host Dan Skinner about "Advice to 9th Graders: Stories, Poetry, Art & Other Wisdom." Friedman is an author and criminal justice activist. She launched POPS the Club, with her husband, Dennis Danziger, a writer and high school teacher, in 2013. They created it as an inclusive space for youth who have been stigmatized and silenced by their experiences with the prison system. In 2023, The Pathfinder Network assumed responsibility for the operations and management of all POPS the Club programming around the country. We’ll learn about the work they do ahead.

Non-Fiction Young Adult Book incarceration
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
