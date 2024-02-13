On this edition of Conversations, Stella Markou talks with host Dan Skinner about “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, a Musical Thriller.” Markou is directing the production which opens on February 16th and runs through the 21st in the Crafton-Preyer Theatre in Murphy Hall on the University of Kansas campus. She discusses the plot, cast, production, and themes of the musical. Markou is an Associate Professor of Voice & Opera in the KU School of Music and a nationally recognized director of musical theatre and opera.