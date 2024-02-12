“Reunion: Leadership and the Longing to Belong” - A New Definition of Leadership

On this edition of Conversations, Jerry Colonaa talks with host Dan Skinner about “Reunion: Leadership and the Longing to Belong.” Colonna is a leading executive coach who uses the skills he learned as a venture capitalist to help entrepreneurs. He is a co-founder and CEO of Reboot, the executive coaching and leadership development company, host of the “Reboot” podcast, and the author of “Reboot: Leadership and the Art of Growing Up.”