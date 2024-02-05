© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"The Lost Van Gogh" - Historical Fiction by Jonathan Santlofer

By Dan Skinner
Published February 5, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, Jonathan Santlofer talks with host Dan Skinner about "The Lost Van Gogh." The novel is based on a letter written about the funeral of Van Gogh that mentions two self-portraits. However, only one self-portrait of the artist is know to exisit. The historical fiction explores whether a second self-portrait really exists. Santlofer is an author and artist. His previous novels include “The Last Mona Lisa,” “The Death Artist,” and “Color Blind” among others. His artwork has been exhibited in galleries worldwide.

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
