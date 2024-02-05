"The Lost Van Gogh" - Historical Fiction by Jonathan Santlofer

On this edition of Conversations, Jonathan Santlofer talks with host Dan Skinner about "The Lost Van Gogh." The novel is based on a letter written about the funeral of Van Gogh that mentions two self-portraits. However, only one self-portrait of the artist is know to exisit. The historical fiction explores whether a second self-portrait really exists. Santlofer is an author and artist. His previous novels include “The Last Mona Lisa,” “The Death Artist,” and “Color Blind” among others. His artwork has been exhibited in galleries worldwide.