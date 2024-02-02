On this edition of Conversations, Dr. Lesley-Ann Noel talks with host Dan Skinner about “Design Social Change: Take Action, Work Toward Equity, and Challenge the Status Quo.” Dr. Noel is a distinguished designer, researcher, and educator specializing in Design for Social Change. She is co-editor of “The Black Experience in Design” and an Assistant Professor in the Department of Media Arts, Design, and Technology at North Carolina State University. Dr. Noel also serves as a consultant to guide public and private organizations through transformative processes.