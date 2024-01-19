© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“Dialed In – Do Your Best When It Matters Most”

By Dan Skinner
Published January 19, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST

Is confidence necessary for success? On this edition of Conversations, Performance Psychologist Dr. Dana Sinclair talks with host Dan Skinner about “Dialed In – Do Your Best When It Matters Most.” Sinclair is a founder and partner of Human Performance International, a Toronto-based management consulting firm. She’s been working with athletes in pro hockey, baseball, basketball, football, and soccer since 2000, as well as high-level medical and corporate organizations. She is a registered psychologist and holds doctorates from the University of Cambridge and the University of Ottawa.

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
