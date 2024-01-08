© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"Voidopolis" - An Augmented Reality Book Inspired by Dante's "Inferno"

By Dan Skinner
Published January 8, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, Kat Mustatea talks with host Dan Skinner about “Voidopolis,” her first-of-its-kind augmented reality book from a major university press. The story, written without words that contain an "e" is a loose retelling of Dante's Inferno set in New York City during the COVID pandemic. An augmented reality app is required to read the book. The app reveals the pictures and text that obscured in the book and will disappear over time. Mustatea is a trans-media playwright and artist known for language and performance works that enlist absurdity, hybridity, and the computational uncanny to dig deeply into what it means to be human.

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
