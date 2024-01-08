"Voidopolis" - An Augmented Reality Book Inspired by Dante's "Inferno"

On this edition of Conversations, Kat Mustatea talks with host Dan Skinner about “Voidopolis,” her first-of-its-kind augmented reality book from a major university press. The story, written without words that contain an "e" is a loose retelling of Dante's Inferno set in New York City during the COVID pandemic. An augmented reality app is required to read the book. The app reveals the pictures and text that obscured in the book and will disappear over time. Mustatea is a trans-media playwright and artist known for language and performance works that enlist absurdity, hybridity, and the computational uncanny to dig deeply into what it means to be human.