Conversations

"The End of Family Court: How Abolishing the Court Brings Justice to Children and Families”

By Dan Skinner
Published December 28, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, Jane Spinak talks with host Dan Skinner about "The End of Family Court: How Abolishing the Court Brings Justice to Children and Families.” Spinak is the Edward Ross Aranow Clinical Professor of Law Emerita at Columbia Law School, where she directed clinical programs in family regulation for forty years. Among her many other credits, she served as the attorney-in-charge of the Juvenile Rights Division of the Legal Aid Society of New York and was the founding chair of the board of the Center for Family Representation.

Non-Fiction, Family, Juvenile Justice
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
