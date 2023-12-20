© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“The Blood Years” - Historical Fiction Set in Romania During the Holocaust

By Dan Skinner
Published December 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, Elana K. Arnold talks with host Dan Skinner about her historical fiction, “The Blood Years,” set in Romania during the Holocaust. Arnold is the bestselling and award-winning author of many books for children and teens. Her previous books “Damsel;” “What Girls Are Made Of;” “A Boy Called Bat.” The story found in the “The Blood Years” was inspired by the life of the author's grandmother, who was a Jewish teenager in Romania.

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
