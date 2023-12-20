“The Blood Years” - Historical Fiction Set in Romania During the Holocaust

On this edition of Conversations, Elana K. Arnold talks with host Dan Skinner about her historical fiction, “The Blood Years,” set in Romania during the Holocaust. Arnold is the bestselling and award-winning author of many books for children and teens. Her previous books “Damsel;” “What Girls Are Made Of;” “A Boy Called Bat.” The story found in the “The Blood Years” was inspired by the life of the author's grandmother, who was a Jewish teenager in Romania.