Conversations

“What’s Hidden Inside Planets?”

Published December 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, Sabine Stanley, PhD talks with host Dan Skinner about her book, “What’s Hidden Inside Planets?” Dr. Stanley is a Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of Planetary Physics at Johns Hopkins University focusing on magnetic fields and other geophysical elements as a means of studying the interiors of planets, moons, asteroids, and exoplanets. Among Dr. Stanley’s many credits, she is a participating scientist on the NASA Mars InSight mission investigating Mars’s ancient magnetic field, and she will be featured in the Summer 2024 BBC series “The Planets II.”

Conversations Non-FictionEarthscience
