On this edition of Conversations, Roff Smith talks with host Dan Skinner about “100 Bike Rides of a Lifetime – The World’s Ultimate Cycling Experiences.” Smith is an award-winning magazine writer and photographer and long-time contributor to National Geographic. He is the writer and photographer behind the website “Travels at Home: A Cyclist on the English Landscape” inspired by journeys he took on his bike close to home, beginning in the pandemic.

