On this edition of Conversations, Eoin Colfer talks with host Dan Skinner about “Juniper’s Christmas.” What happens if a grieving Santa Clause decides he is done with children and Christmas? Colfer is the best-selling author of the children's fantasy series “Artemis Fowl.” His other notable works include “The Dog Who Lost His Bark,” and the novels “Half Moon Investigations,” “Airman,” and “The Supernaturalist.”