"Buddy and Bea" are the "Oscar and Felix" of Second Grade

On this edition of Conversations, Jan Carr talks with host Dan Skinner about her new picture book series, "Buddy and Bea." The first two books in the series are “Not Really Buddies” and “Tiny Tornadoes.” She describes Buddy and Bea as the Oscar and Felix of elementary school. The series was inspired by her former career as an elementary school teacher. Carr is the author of more than fifty books, including picture books and books in popular series.