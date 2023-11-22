© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"The Edge" - A 6:20 Man Thriller by David Baldacci

By Dan Skinner
Published November 22, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, David Baldacci talks with host Dan Skinner about "The Edge," the second novel featuring Travis Devine, also known as the "6:20 Man." Baldacci is a global #1 bestselling with 150 million copies sold worldwide. His works have been adapted for both feature film and television. Baldacci is also the co-founder, along with his wife, of the “Wish You Well Foundation,” a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting literacy efforts across America,

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
