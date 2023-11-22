"The Edge" - A 6:20 Man Thriller by David Baldacci

On this edition of Conversations, David Baldacci talks with host Dan Skinner about "The Edge," the second novel featuring Travis Devine, also known as the "6:20 Man." Baldacci is a global #1 bestselling with 150 million copies sold worldwide. His works have been adapted for both feature film and television. Baldacci is also the co-founder, along with his wife, of the “Wish You Well Foundation,” a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting literacy efforts across America,