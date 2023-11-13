© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“America’s New Map: Restoring Our Global Leadership in an Era of Climate Change and Demographic Collapse”

By Dan Skinner
Published November 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, Thomas P.M. Barnett talks with host Dan Skinner about “America’s New Map: Restoring Our Global Leadership in an Era of Climate Change and Demographic Collapse.” For over 25 years, Barnett has served as an advisor on global complexity. Today Barnett is the Principal Business Strategist for Throughline, one of the nation’s leading enterprise and design strategy firms. Among other things, the firm specializes in translating complex ideas into visual solutions that help government, major corporations, nonprofits, and the military adapt to and understand our shifting world.

Conversations Non-FictionClimage ChangeDemographicseconomy
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
