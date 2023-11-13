On this edition of Conversations, Thomas P.M. Barnett talks with host Dan Skinner about “America’s New Map: Restoring Our Global Leadership in an Era of Climate Change and Demographic Collapse.” For over 25 years, Barnett has served as an advisor on global complexity. Today Barnett is the Principal Business Strategist for Throughline, one of the nation’s leading enterprise and design strategy firms. Among other things, the firm specializes in translating complex ideas into visual solutions that help government, major corporations, nonprofits, and the military adapt to and understand our shifting world.