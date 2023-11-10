On this edition of Conversations, Sarah Brown talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Hidden Language of Cats – How They Have Us at Meow.” Brown received her PhD on the social behavior of neutered cats while working at the Anthrozoology Institute at the University of Southampton in the UK. She since practiced as an independent cat behavior counselor, a consultant for the cat-toy industry, and a researcher for several animal charities. She makes her home in London.