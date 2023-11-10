© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“The Hidden Language of Cats – How They Have Us at Meow”

By Dan Skinner
Published November 10, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, Sarah Brown talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Hidden Language of Cats – How They Have Us at Meow.” Brown received her PhD on the social behavior of neutered cats while working at the Anthrozoology Institute at the University of Southampton in the UK. She since practiced as an independent cat behavior counselor, a consultant for the cat-toy industry, and a researcher for several animal charities. She makes her home in London.

Tags
Conversations Non-FictionCatspets
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
