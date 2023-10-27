© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

“Infertilities: A Curation”

By Dan Skinner
Published October 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Elizabeth Horn talks with host Dan Skinner about “Infertilities: A Curation” which she edited with Maria Novotny, and Robin Silbergleid. Horn has been a healthcare communicator for over twenty years and is the co-founder and co-director of The ART of Infertility, for which she has curated thirty exhibits since its inception in 2014. The ART of Infertility was the 2018 recipient of the Hope Award for Innovation given by RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association for its work communicating patient experiences through arts programming.

Tags
Conversations Non-Fictionwomen's health
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes