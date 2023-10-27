On this edition of Conversations, Elizabeth Horn talks with host Dan Skinner about “Infertilities: A Curation” which she edited with Maria Novotny, and Robin Silbergleid. Horn has been a healthcare communicator for over twenty years and is the co-founder and co-director of The ART of Infertility, for which she has curated thirty exhibits since its inception in 2014. The ART of Infertility was the 2018 recipient of the Hope Award for Innovation given by RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association for its work communicating patient experiences through arts programming.